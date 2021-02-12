    Fritz Pollard Alliance: Urban Meyer, Jaguars Hiring Chris Doyle 'Unacceptable'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 12, 2021

    Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing mounting criticism for hiring disgraced former University of Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who left the program before the 2020 season after multiple former players said he made racist remarks and mistreated Black players.

    The Fritz Pollard Alliance, a nonprofit made up of NFL personnel championing diversity and equal opportunity in the league, took aim at Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on Friday, calling his hiring of Doyle as the team's director of sports performance a reflection of the "good ol' boy network" pervasive across the league. 

    Meyer defended his decision to hire Doyle by citing a 20-year relationship with the coach and said he'd done "a lot of vetting" before adding Doyle to the Jags' staff. 

        

