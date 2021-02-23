Forecasting Long-Term Booking of AEW Angles Involving New Japan, Impact Stars

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The forbidden door has been opened. In a gesture that could change the business forever, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has decided that the future is in cooperation.

AEW first started working with AAA and NWA in a talent exchange, but it was another moment that truly set the stage for the future.

It began with Kenny Omega allying himself with Don Callis, co-executive vice president of Impact Wrestling, to become AEW world champion. Then KENTA arrived on Dynamite, and the alliance was fully established.

AEW, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling were working together to make a better product to compete with WWE's dominance over the industry.

Vince McMahon and Co. have created a monopoly on the business that is difficult to match. In order to thrive, other shows must do what WWE could not: work together. WWE was built on taking down rival independents, establishing that only one product mattered.

Fans need alternatives. They need shows that can give them something WWE will not, and that begins with this incredible alliance. AEW, NJPW and Impact can work side-by-side.

The possibilities of what comes next could be special. Jon Moxley is already working with NJPW, including putting his IWGP United States Championship on the line against KENTA at The New Beginning, while Omega is appearing regularly on Impact.

What's next, though?