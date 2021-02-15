Picking Each MLB Team's Current Mount Rushmore

19 of 30

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Four: Jacob deGrom, Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil

Pardon, but there was no way Francisco Lindor was not going to be a face of the New York Mets.

Sure, Lindor has yet to play a single game for the Mets. He will be a free agent (at least for now) in 2022. But he is one of the biggest stars in the sport and an enormous upgrade over Amed Rosario.

Lindor is a five-tool shortstop with three 30-homer seasons and a career .833 OPS. He is a two-time Gold Glover and a Platinum Glove winner, which is significant given Rosario produced minus-35 defensive runs saved and a minus-4.2 ultimate zone rating in his time as Mets shortstop.

Michael Conforto has quietly been one of the most productive outfielders in baseball since his breakout All-Star season in 2017. Conforto ranks ninth among outfielders in fWAR during that span and this past season hit .322 with nine homers and a .927 OPS.

Jeff McNeil steals a spot away from Noah Syndergaard. Although Thor was dominant in his first two seasons with the Mets, injuries have cost him the better part of two seasons, and he could miss the first two months of 2021 as he continues to recover from Tommy John.

It is also hard to quantify how much McNeil has meant to the franchise in the last three years. He has a .319/.383/.501 slash line in just over 1,000 plate appearances, as well as a 139 OPS+. "Squirrel" also plays all over the infield and in the outfield, which gives the Mets ample roster flexibility.

Pete Alonso narrowly misses out on a spot, mostly because the Mets might otherwise prefer to have Dom Smith take over at first base and move him into a designated hitter role should it become available to the National League. Smith himself misses out because he really only has 2020 to point to as a full-time player.

Finally, there's the best pitcher in the game: Jacob deGrom. Zoom out from deGrom's especially brilliant three-year run—which featured two NL Cy Young Awards—for a second.

He broke into MLB by winning NL Rookie of the Year with the Mets in 2014 and made his first All-Star team a year later while going 14-8 with a 2.54 ERA. The 32-year-old has a 2.61 career ERA and is the active leader in FIP (2.75). Impressive stuff, no?