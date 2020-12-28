MLB Trade Rumors: Rays' Kevin Kiermaier on the Block Following Blake Snell Deal

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is on the trading block, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Kiermaier, a three-time Gold Glove winner who has spent his entire career with the Rays organization, hit .217 with three home runs and 22 RBI last season. He has two years and $23.3 million remaining on a six-year, $53 million contract that includes a team option for 2023, per Baseball Reference.

The Kiermaier report comes one day after the Rays reportedly reached an agreement with the San Diego Padres to trade staff ace Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres for pitching prospects Luis Patino and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejia and Blake Hunt, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That trade is pending medical reviews.

Kiermaier has been featured in the Rays outfield since 2014. The lifetime .248 hitter has hit 71 home runs and driven in 257 runs for his career. The 30-year-old has also stolen 97 bases, with a career-high 21 in 2016.

Tampa Bay selected Kiermaier in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB draft out of Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois. He took four years to advance through the Rays' farm system before reaching the bigs for good in 2014.

Per Baseball Reference, Kiermaier has finished top 10 in defensive WAR in the American League each of the last six years, holding down the No. 1 spot in 2015 and 2016. He also led the AL in center-field assists last season with six and in 2015 with 15. In addition, Kiermaier did not make an error during his 2020 campaign over 49 games.

Kiermaier played an integral role in Tampa Bay's run to the 2020 World Series and dominated at the dish in the Fall Classic with a .368 batting average and a pair of home runs.