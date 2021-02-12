Stephen Curry: 'Game Speaks for Itself' Amid MVP Chatter After Epic Performance

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Stephen Curry is having an MVP-caliber season, but the Golden State Warriors star isn't going to campaign for the award.

Speaking to reporters after dropping 40 points in a 111-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Curry said his game is going to do all the talking for him:

"The game speaks for itself. Those two [MVP] years is the exact same kind of conversation. Obviously, that's an amazing accomplishment, and being in that conversation with all that we've been through these last two years, that means something. Those narratives make themselves as you go throughout the season, and my job is obviously just be at the level that I expect to be, and usually that means you're at the top at the end of the season."

When Klay Thompson's season ended because of a torn Achilles suffered in training camp, all of the focus in Golden State turned to Curry's ability to stay healthy.

The two-time NBA MVP played just five games in 2019-20 primarily because of a broken finger he suffered in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers tried to help offset the loss of Thompson by adding Kelly Oubre Jr. in a November trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Curry is going to be the driving force behind their success.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Since a rough start in which he made 13 of his 38 attempts in the first two games combined, Curry has been an unstoppable force on the offensive end. The six-time All-Star is averaging 30 points with a 43.5 three-point percentage in 26 games this season.

In six February games, Curry is averaging 37.8 points and has made 42 of 83 attempts from behind the three-point line.

The Warriors are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 14-12 record, but they are only one victory away from matching their win total from all of last season (15-50).