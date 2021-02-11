    Bucs' Donovan Smith: Tom Brady 'Is His Own Franchise' After 7th Super Bowl Win

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 12, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl in franchise history when they upended the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, Sunday. But offensive tackle Donovan Smith was more impressed with the milestone that his quarterback hit on the same day.

    Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring, his first without the New England Patriots, which has earned him an impressive distinction in Smith's mind. 

    "Seven rings—more than any franchise has alone," Smith told TMZ Sports. "So, he is his own franchise. He's great, man."

    The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots lead the NFL with six Super Bowl wins each, but Brady has become the most successful entity in the NFL. 

    Brady will attempt to bolster his already untouchable resume with an eighth ring at 44 years old next season. 

