    Lakers' Anthony Davis Explains Why He's Being Cautious with Achilles Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 12, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis gestures as he sits on the bench during the second half of a preseason against the Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 104-98. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has played in 21 of the team's 26 games to start the season and has proven himself durable in L.A. despite the shortest offseason in league history. 

    A lingering Achilles injury has challenged that notion. After missing the last two games with tendinosis, Davis explained his recovery approach to reporters on Thursday:

    "This is just a different circumstance with it being an Achilles. If it was a quad or finger, anything like that, I wouldn't mind playing. But I just don't really want to play around with an Achilles. Today was the first day we were able to practice, get some run-in with some guys to really test it out.

    "I just don't want to play a game where I still feel it and then get hurt and now I'm out for the playoffs or whatever or for multiple weeks, where it's something I can't control and maintain right now where you miss two games or three games early on in the season or midseason and be ready to go for the rest of the season."

    In 21 games, Davis is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.

    The Lakers won their last two contests without Davis on the floor, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in back-to-back games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Davis said he began experiencing right calf tightness "a couple of weeks" ago that led to a confirmed tendinosis diagnosis. 

    "Continued to be really sore. Pushing off. Even walking, obviously running, jumping, anything like that, I would feel it," Davis said. "So it's more so just soreness and just letting it calm down."

    Head coach Frank Vogel spoke often this year about keeping Davis and LeBron James fresh following the championship run last season. Giving Davis ample time to feel comfortable on the floor has now become one of his top priorities.

    That meant a lighter practice on Thursday with the team taking all precautions for their big man. 

    "We just did some drill work, no-contact drill work, which he did all of. He seemed fine," Vogel said. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow before making any decisions on the game."

    Getting Davis back in the lineup is certainly a major factor in the Lakers' success. Keeping him healthy for another playoff run may be the only thing that tops it. 

    Related

      Caruso Skyrockets into Top 10 for All-Star Voting Among Western Conference Guards

      Caruso Skyrockets into Top 10 for All-Star Voting Among Western Conference Guards
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Caruso Skyrockets into Top 10 for All-Star Voting Among Western Conference Guards

      Brendan O'Sullivan
      via Lakers Daily

      Luka: 'I Don't Believe I Should Be in the MVP Conversation This Year'

      Luka: 'I Don't Believe I Should Be in the MVP Conversation This Year'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Luka: 'I Don't Believe I Should Be in the MVP Conversation This Year'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      AD Says Politics Could Get in the Way of LeBron James Winning MVP This Season

      AD Says Politics Could Get in the Way of LeBron James Winning MVP This Season
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      AD Says Politics Could Get in the Way of LeBron James Winning MVP This Season

      Ryan Ward
      via Lakers Daily

      KD + Kobe Autographed Card 😳

      Kobe autographed and gifted this card to Durant. Today, KD signed the other half to complete the 1/1 📸 (@boardroom)

      KD + Kobe Autographed Card 😳
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD + Kobe Autographed Card 😳

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report