Lakers' Anthony Davis Explains Why He's Being Cautious with Achilles Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has played in 21 of the team's 26 games to start the season and has proven himself durable in L.A. despite the shortest offseason in league history.

A lingering Achilles injury has challenged that notion. After missing the last two games with tendinosis, Davis explained his recovery approach to reporters on Thursday:

"This is just a different circumstance with it being an Achilles. If it was a quad or finger, anything like that, I wouldn't mind playing. But I just don't really want to play around with an Achilles. Today was the first day we were able to practice, get some run-in with some guys to really test it out.

"I just don't want to play a game where I still feel it and then get hurt and now I'm out for the playoffs or whatever or for multiple weeks, where it's something I can't control and maintain right now where you miss two games or three games early on in the season or midseason and be ready to go for the rest of the season."

In 21 games, Davis is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.

The Lakers won their last two contests without Davis on the floor, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in back-to-back games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Davis said he began experiencing right calf tightness "a couple of weeks" ago that led to a confirmed tendinosis diagnosis.

"Continued to be really sore. Pushing off. Even walking, obviously running, jumping, anything like that, I would feel it," Davis said. "So it's more so just soreness and just letting it calm down."

Head coach Frank Vogel spoke often this year about keeping Davis and LeBron James fresh following the championship run last season. Giving Davis ample time to feel comfortable on the floor has now become one of his top priorities.

That meant a lighter practice on Thursday with the team taking all precautions for their big man.

"We just did some drill work, no-contact drill work, which he did all of. He seemed fine," Vogel said. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow before making any decisions on the game."

Getting Davis back in the lineup is certainly a major factor in the Lakers' success. Keeping him healthy for another playoff run may be the only thing that tops it.