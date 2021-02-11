    Hawks' Trae Young Fined $20K for Using Inappropriate Language Toward Official

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021
    Alerted 29m ago in the B/R App

    Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    The NBA announced it fined Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young $20,000 for inappropriate language directed at an official during Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks

    The incident came in the final seconds of the game with the Hawks looking for the go-ahead basket. Young was knocked down before the inbound but no foul was called and his team suffered the 118-117 loss:

    The league's release noted Young's complaints were against a correctly ruled no-call, noting there was "incidental and legal contact" from Willie Cauley-Stein.

    Young was still upset as his team suffered its fourth loss in the last five games to fall to 11-13, a disappointing slide after treading above .500 to start the year.

    The Hawks have been among the worst teams in the NBA in each of the past three years, including last year's 20-47 mark.

    Though the point guard has played well individually, including his 25 points and 15 assists against Dallas, it still wasn't enough to get Atlanta into the win column.

    Young has been called for three technical fouls this season after tallying 11 of them in 2019-20.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA Fines Trae Young $20K

      Hawks star fined for 'directing inappropriate language toward a game official' after last night's loss to Mavs

      NBA Fines Trae Young $20K
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      NBA Fines Trae Young $20K

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      KD + Kobe Autographed Card 😳

      Kobe autographed and gifted this card to Durant. Today, KD signed the other half to complete the 1/1 📸 (@boardroom)

      KD + Kobe Autographed Card 😳
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD + Kobe Autographed Card 😳

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Taking a Look at the Hawks’ Next Two Weeks

      Taking a Look at the Hawks’ Next Two Weeks
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Taking a Look at the Hawks’ Next Two Weeks

      Alex Lord
      via SportsTalkATL.com

      NBA All-Star Voting Update 🗳️

      🌟 LeBron, KD still leading vote-getters 📈 Klay climbing among West guards

      NBA All-Star Voting Update 🗳️
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      NBA All-Star Voting Update 🗳️

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report