Hawks' Trae Young Fined $20K for Using Inappropriate Language Toward Official

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The NBA announced it fined Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young $20,000 for inappropriate language directed at an official during Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The incident came in the final seconds of the game with the Hawks looking for the go-ahead basket. Young was knocked down before the inbound but no foul was called and his team suffered the 118-117 loss:

The league's release noted Young's complaints were against a correctly ruled no-call, noting there was "incidental and legal contact" from Willie Cauley-Stein.

Young was still upset as his team suffered its fourth loss in the last five games to fall to 11-13, a disappointing slide after treading above .500 to start the year.

The Hawks have been among the worst teams in the NBA in each of the past three years, including last year's 20-47 mark.

Though the point guard has played well individually, including his 25 points and 15 assists against Dallas, it still wasn't enough to get Atlanta into the win column.

Young has been called for three technical fouls this season after tallying 11 of them in 2019-20.