Raptors to Continue Playing Home Games in Tampa for Remainder of 2020-21 Season

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they've decided to play their entire 2020-21 schedule at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida because of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri released a statement about the decision:

"Florida has been really welcoming to us and we're so grateful for the hospitality we've found in Tampa and at Amalie—we're living in a city of champions, and we intend to carry on the tradition of winning for our new friends and fans here. But home is where the heart is, and our hearts are in Toronto. We think often of our fans, of our Scotiabank Arena family, and all those we are missing back home, and we can't wait until we can all be together again."

Toronto has posted a 6-5 record at Amalie Arena, the home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, so far this season.

Canada has closed its borders to all non-citizens and non-essential travelers, and the country announced Tuesday it will begin giving out a $3,000 fine (just over $2,300) for those who attempt to enter the country without a negative coronavirus test result within the previous 72 hours.

It allowed the NHL to continue operations in the country by creating a Canada-only division for the current season, but the Raptors are the NBA's only team from north of the border.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So the Raptors, like MLB's Toronto Blue Jays last season, were forced to find a temporary home in the United States. The Jays played their games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

That stadium, home to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, is expected to resume normal operations in 2021, which could force the Jays to make another move if the border remains essentially closed. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported in January the club may play at its spring complex in Dunedin, Florida.

The Raptors' announcement Thursday means they won't return home until at least the start of the 2021-22 season in the fall.

Toronto currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 12-13 record, though it's started to pick up steam with five wins over its past six games.

The Raptors are currently in a stretch with nine out of 10 contests on the road. The exception comes Sunday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Amalie Arena.