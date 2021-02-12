How to Fix NBA's Most Disappointing Teams with a Trade

1 of 4

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The Trade: Dallas Mavericks send Jalen Brunson, Tyrell Terry and a future second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Devonte' Graham

The Dallas Mavericks finally have the roster they expected after losing several players for weeks at a time due to the league's health and safety protocols. Winners in four of their last five and suddenly looking much more like the offensively dynamic group everyone anticipated, the Mavs are already sorting themselves out.

Still, Dallas is 12-14. It has only recently gotten its threes to fall, and opponents are finding it a little too easy to score against a team that sacrificed shooting for wing defense over the offseason. The defensive problems of last season were supposed to be solved.

The Athletic's Tim Cato noted the Mavericks' recent return to form while also listing some lingering concerns. Of those, Dallas' lack of shot creation beyond Luka Doncic looms largest.

The Mavs lean too hard on their superstar, and though their clutch efforts have been better this year than last, they remain one of the more predictable late-game offenses in the league. Dallas has to diversify, which will have the added benefit of easing the creation burden on Doncic.

Devonte' Graham is a buy-low candidate. His inability to finish inside the arc is a real concern, but it's what he can do beyond the three-point line that matters most. He's one of those rare and valuable primary ball-handlers who can rise up and fire treys at high volume off the dribble.

Yes, Jalen Brunson has outshot Graham this season. And yes, the Mavs' savvy point guard has the sturdier, more theoretically switchable defensive frame. But Brunson isn't anywhere close to the pull-up deep threat Graham is.

The Charlotte Hornets guard attempted 366 (5.9 per game) pull-up threes last season, hitting them at a 34.4 percent clip. This year, his attempts and hit rate are both down on those shots. But he's proved a dynamite catch-and-shoot weapon as LaMelo Ball has spent more time on the ball.

Brunson has only attempted 132 pull-up triples in his three-year career. Defenses aren't concerned about him punishing drop coverage or exploiting defenders who go under screens.

Graham, though struggling through a down year, has the kind of quick-strike reputation defenses have to honor. He could operate on the ball, command attention and free up Doncic for some less stressful stretches. That would make a real difference in Dallas.