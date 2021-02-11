Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up About Being Hit by Drunk Driver Before NBA Season

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns expanded on the car crash he was involved in during the offseason while speaking to reporters Wednesday.

According to TMZ Sports, Towns said: "I was two minutes from [girlfriend Jordyn Woods' photo] shoot on a cliff ... drunk driver comes drifting fast as hell. It's 2 p.m. in the afternoon and you know, it just happened. It was not a good wreck."

Towns initially revealed during a January Q&A session on social media that he was hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles, which required him to be hospitalized for the night.

Of his hospitalization, Towns said: "I survived, I'm happy I was alive. I had to do what I had to do get monitored, tested all that stuff and [Woods] was right there with me."

Towns endured a nightmarish offseason in addition to his involvement in the car crash.

In April, the Timberwolves announced that Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died from complications related to COVID-19. The 25-year-old center later divulged that his uncle died from COVID-19 as well.

Towns tested positive for COVID-19 himself last month and went on to miss 13 games.

On Wednesday, Towns told reporters about his experience with COVID-19 and how difficult it was at times: "I am a high-risk case. COVID did not treat me well whatsoever. A lot of scary nights. One of the things that I told my sister when I got COVID was that, 'Hey, I got it, and I don't got a good version of it. I got a lot of COVID in me, but I am going to fight and beat it.'"

On Wednesday, Towns played in his first game in nearly a month.

The two-time All-Star put forth a solid performance with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, but the T-Wolves fell to the Los Angeles Clippers by a 119-112 score.

With Towns back healthy and in the lineup, the Timberwolves will look to bounce back from a rough start to the season and improve upon their 6-19 record moving forward.