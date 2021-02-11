Fantasy Basketball 2021: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players Post-Feb. 10

0 of 3

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Fantasy basketball managers in need of a boost across several statistical categories should look at the Oklahoma City Thunder's young upstart squad.

Yes, the Thunder battled the Los Angeles Lakers in a couple of close games, but one player shined in both outings. Somehow, he's still widely available in fantasy leagues.

If you're not concerned with specific categories but need to balance roster positions, the Miami Heat have a clear rotation in their frontcourt. Managers can find a productive center within that group.

Lastly, a three-point specialist has moved into the starting lineup for a star player who's out because of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Following Wednesday's action, we'll highlight three players available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues capable of replacing injured contributors on your roster.