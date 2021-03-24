Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Miss 'Period of Time' with Foot Injury

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss an extended period of time with right foot plantar fasciitis, head coach Mark Daigneault told reporters on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is the Thunder's most productive player with a team-leading 23.7 points per game to go with 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds. But he's one of the only scoring options for a 19-24 Thunder team as no other player is averaging more than 14.3 points.

The injury is a major blow for the Thunder, who have proved themselves capable in big moments this season. When they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime on Feb. 8, it was all Gilgeous-Alexander, who neared triple-double territory by tallying 29 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Theo Maledon and George Hill will see an increase in responsibility during the Kentucky product's absence. Kenrich Williams, who filled in for Gilgeous-Alexander when he sat out a Feb. 10 game against the Lakers with a knee injury, could also see the floor.