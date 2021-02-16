Kyle Lowry Out for Raptors vs. Bucks Because of Ankle Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a sore left ankle, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

The 34-year-old entered Tuesday 17.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game for the 12-15 Raptors.

The Raptors have numerous options to fill Lowry's spot, but Norman Powell would appear to be the top candidate, having done so in previous games this year.



Fred VanVleet figures to be the team's primary ball-handler in the absence of the Villanova product, with Terence Davis coming off the bench to fill that role if required.

Lowry has missed three full games in 2020-21 and most of a fourth. The first absence was for personal reasons, and the latter two were for a toe infection on his right foot.

He was forced to leave the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 8 after only eight minutes of action because of back spasms. He returned to the starting lineup two nights later versus the Washington Wizards.

The 15-year NBA veteran, who made six straight All-Star Games from 2015-2020, has a decorated resume that includes an All-NBA team appearance in 2015-16 as well as a 2019 NBA title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lowry began his career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2006 before he was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2009. Another trade took him to Toronto in 2012.