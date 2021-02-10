    Report: NBA Plans to Feature Dunk Contest During Halftime of 2021 All-Star Game

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 10, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. competes in the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    The NBA is moving forward with plans to hold its annual Slam Dunk Contest during halftime of this year's All-Star Game, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 7 in Atlanta.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported the three-point and skills competitions are expected to occur on the same evening as well.

    All-Star plans have been adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's All-Star Weekend was scheduled to take place in Indianapolis, but the weekend was postponed in November in favor of a break between the first and second halves of this year's regular season.

    Plans changed, however, and now the league plans to hold a one-day All-Star event in Atlanta.

    Holding an All-Star event has been met with much resistance, with stars such as Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox expressing concerns.

    "I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," James told reporters. "I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game."

    James also called the decision, which was jointly made between the NBA and NBPA, a "slap in the face" amid the ongoing pandemic.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I'll be there physically but not mentally," James added.

    Per Wojnarowski, the NBA and NBPA are expected to announced final and formalized plans for the one-day All-Star event "later this week."

    Wojnarowski also added details regarding transportation of players to and from Atlanta amid the pandemic:

    "The league and union have been working through the details of a scaled-down event that centers on transporting players in and out of Atlanta in a significantly shorter window of time than what would be required on a typically expanded All-Star weekend. Players are expected to arrive in private planes on Saturday, stay in private accommodations away from hotel crowds and leave immediately after the game on Sunday night, sources said."

    The first half of the NBA schedule is set to conclude on Thursday, March 4, with the All-Star festivities occurring three days later. The second half will begin on Thursday, March 11.

    Related

      NBA Dunk Contest at ASG HT? 🍿

      League is planning to incorporate the dunk contest into halftime of the All-Star Game (Woj)

      NBA Dunk Contest at ASG HT? 🍿
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Dunk Contest at ASG HT? 🍿

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting 2021 ASG Teams 🌟

      Who deserves to make the squad? @BR_NBA staff cast their votes for the East and West 📲

      Predicting 2021 ASG Teams 🌟
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predicting 2021 ASG Teams 🌟

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA: Teams Will Play Anthem

      League issues statement saying 'all teams will play the national anthem' after Mavs decided not to play the anthem

      Update: Mark Cuban says Mavs will play the national anthem before tonight's game

      NBA: Teams Will Play Anthem
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA: Teams Will Play Anthem

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      🦖 Should Raptors trade Kyle Lowry? 👀 NBA teams eyeing Drummond 📲 Buying/selling latest trade buzz

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report