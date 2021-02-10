Warriors' Stephen Curry Says He Sees a Lot of Himself in Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sees a kinship between himself and Patrick Mahomes.

"See a lot of myself in him, obviously there's been a lot of comparisons," Curry said on the Huddle & Flow podcast. "Just that creativity, you can't blink or you'll miss something special. I just love his confidence, when he knows that at any point he can do something special."

Comparisons between Curry and Mahomes are nothing new. Hall of Famer wideout Michael Irvin made that comparison in November 2020, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard did the same last month.

Curry said he finds Mahomes' versatility one of the most exciting aspects of watching him play.

"He's always got options," Curry said. "He's got a way to make a play, using his feet or his arm, sidearm pass or whatever it is. He's surrounded by some weapons and he knows how to use them. That guy, he's special. He's a generational talent, obviously. So, love watching him."

Despite a stellar start to his NFL career, Mahomes has a little catching up to do to match Curry's overarching legacy. The Warriors star has reached five NBA Finals and won two MVPs, while Mahomes has one MVP to his name and two Super Bowl appearances.

Mahomes does own a Super Bowl MVP, though. The Finals MVP is the one thing that has eluded Steph throughout his career.