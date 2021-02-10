Raiders Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster to Be Targeted by Las Vegas in Free Agency

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders "are very interested" in signing free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, 710 ESPN Seattle's John Clayton said Wednesday (h/t Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan).

The 2018 Pro Bowler is hitting the market for the first time after spending the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He posted 831 receiving yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2020.

In January, the 24-year-old listed Las Vegas among franchises he deemed "good places to go" (h/t Austin Boyd of Heavy.com).

"Should I just stay in Pittsburgh?" Smith-Schuster said during a Twitch stream, per Boyd. "Packers, Raiders, Jaguars … the Jets. … There's a lot of good places to go."

He later added that "the Raiders are nice."

Derek Carr was a middle-of-the-road quarterback in 2020, with 4,103 yards passing and nine touchdowns on a 67.3 completion percentage. His favorite wide receiver target, Nelson Agholor (896 yards, eight touchdowns) is one of 20 impending Las Vegas free agents.

If Agholor moves on, they're left with Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs III at the top of the depth chart, both of whom can pick up the slack. Still, the Raiders would benefit from Smith-Schuster, who may come cheaply after two less-than-elite seasons with the Steelers.

The New York Jets, who had the second-worst passing game in 2020, are also reportedly assessing Schuster and Agholor, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports).