Seahawks' Salary-Cap Hit If Russell Wilson Were to Be Traded

Trading Russell Wilson would not just hurt the Seattle Seahawks on the field, it would also put a strain on the salary-cap situation.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, the Seahawks would take on $39 million in dead cap if he is traded before June 1. This number is split for a post-June 1 trade, with $13 million going on the 2021 cap and $26 million counting toward 2022.

With Wilson counting toward a $32 million cap hit in 2021 if he remains on the team, there isn't much incentive to move him.

It would be a bit more reasonable to trade the quarterback after next season with only $26 million in dead cap staying with the Seahawks, representing $11 million in savings, per Spotrac. He remains under contract through the 2023 season.

His future has come into into question after Wilson indicated he was upset with the team because of the lack of protection he has received.

"I'm frustrated with getting hit too much," Wilson said Tuesday, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

The quarterback also discussed potentially being moved on the Dan Patrick Show:

"I'm not sure if I'm available or not, that's a Seahawks question," he said.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the New Orlean Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins have expressed interest in a trade for Wilson.