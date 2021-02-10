Packers' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Packers' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free AgencyFebruary 10, 2021
The Green Bay Packers may need to shed some of their more expensive defensive contracts to align with the salary cap for the 2021 NFL season.
Green Bay is expected to be more than $20 million over the projected cap for the 2021 season, so it needs to shed some of its more expensive deals.
The defensive front seven could be the most affected area since Preston Smith and Christian Kirksey sit on some robust deals.
Offensively, the Packers should not lose any of their top skill-position players to cap-saving maneuvers, but they may shed some deals on the offensive line to provide more flexibility entering the offseason.
Preston Smith
Smith's drop-off in defensive totals from 2019 to 2020 and his large contract could be the perfect formula for him to become a cap casualty.
The 28-year-old is in line to make $6.8 million in base salary next season, but the Packers would save $8 million in cap space if they cut him.
Smith's sack production fell off from 12 to four last season, and he recorded lower totals in solo tackles, tackles for loss and quarterback hits.
If the Packers let the Mississippi State product go, they could attempt to develop Rashan Gary more in his third season alongside Za'Darius Smith. The 23-year-old finished with one more sack and the same total of quarterback hits as Smith did in the 2020 campaign.
If the Packers part ways with Preston Smith, it could be the first of a few moves that help them navigate the cap gymnastics ahead of free agency.
Christian Kirksey
Green Bay can save $5.6 million if it lets go of Kirksey's contract.
The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with the NFC North side last offseason, but he could be viewed as expendable with some cap pressure looming.
Kirksey played in 11 games in 2020, which was two more than his total from the previous two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 46 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits.
If Green Bay sheds the linebacker's contract, it will have to find some cheaper improvements at the position. The Iowa product had the fourth-most solo tackles on the Green Bay roster in 2020.
Krys Barnes' emergence as the team's top-tackling linebacker and the potential to draft one or two players at the position should ease some concerns about parting ways with the veteran after one season.
Rick Wagner
Green Bay has a few young and versatile offensive linemen who could make it feel at ease with cutting Rick Wagner.
The 31-year-old's release would save $4.25 million and only cost the Packers a salary-cap hit of $1.75 million.
With Elgton Jenkins and Jon Runyan Jr. in the fold, the Packers can mold them into whichever offensive line position is needed to make up for Wagner's release and Corey Linsley's free-agent situation.
Wagner is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason, so cutting him one year before a potential departure would make sense from Green Bay's perspective.
If the Packers shed the Wisconsin product's contract and a few from the defensive side, they should be in much better shape than they currently are to explore deals in free agency.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.
Contract information obtained from OverTheCap.