Packers' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers may need to shed some of their more expensive defensive contracts to align with the salary cap for the 2021 NFL season.

Green Bay is expected to be more than $20 million over the projected cap for the 2021 season, so it needs to shed some of its more expensive deals.

The defensive front seven could be the most affected area since Preston Smith and Christian Kirksey sit on some robust deals.

Offensively, the Packers should not lose any of their top skill-position players to cap-saving maneuvers, but they may shed some deals on the offensive line to provide more flexibility entering the offseason.