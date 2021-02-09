IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from February 9

1 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

This week’s show kicked off with a preview of Saturday’s Triple Threat Revolver Match at No Surrender as Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Suicide, and Willie Mack battled Ace Austin, Blake Christian, Chris Bey and Daivari in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

As usual, the massive Madman Fulton towered over the festivities, watching from ringside.

Alexander outwrestled Austin first, then executed a wheelbarrow slam that drove Miguel into The Inevitable for a near-fall. Suicide and Bey paired off next, the masked avenger of Impact getting the best of the former X-Division champion.

The heels slowed the babyface momentum, Daivari turning the larger Mack inside out with a lariat clothesline. Bey tagged back in, rekindling his rivalry with Mack. The heels teed off on the big man, Christian tagging himself in and sending a message to the rest of the roster that he is ready to become a player right out of the gate.

Mack downed Daivari and finally made the hot tag to Miguel, who exploded into the match and engaged in a series of holds and counters with Christian. The action broke down, each competitor hitting their signature stuff. Alexander applied an ankle lock and appeared to have Austin ready to tap when Christian came from out of nowhere with a 450 splash to break the hold up.

Mack and Daivari wiped each other out and Suicide downed Austin and Bey. Christian delivered a snapdragon suplex to Miguel and wiped Suicide out on the floor. Christian hung Miguel up on the top rope but missed a 450 splash attempt. Trey applied an hourglass submission and scored the submission win.

After the match, Sami Callihan appeared, mockingly applauding Miguel. He implored Trey to save himself a disappointment and fans boredom by quitting now, rather than flaking out Saturday at No Surrender.

Result

Miguel, Mack, Alexander and Suicide defeated Christian, Daivari, Austin and Bey

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a hell of a match to kick things off. The nonstop pace, the creativity, and a breakout performance by Blake Christian helped elevate this beyond that of a typical multi-man tag match and really set the stage for Saturday’s innovative Triple Threat Revolver Match.

And on top of that, the video appearance by Callihan continued his budding rivalry with Miguel. Trey has unlimited potential and is finding himself as a singles star every week. Putting him in there with an established, former world champion like Callihan is exactly what Impact has to do to establish him in that role.

Overall, a superb way to kick off a go-home show while also propelling a fairly significant story forward.