76ers' Daryl Morey: Joel Embiid 'Is an Unfair Advantage in This League'

Joel Embiid is having an MVP-worthy season in 2020-21, and Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has noticed.

"Joel is in the rare group of players in NBA history where most of the time, when you watch him, you are wondering if there is a higher level basketball league he can be promoted to, as he is an unfair advantage in this league," Morey told Derek Bodner of The Athletic.

