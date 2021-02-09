    Steph Curry Reveals Tiger Woods Called Him for Pump-Up Talk During 2015 Playoffs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Stephen Curry on the Silverado Resort North Course during the pro-am event of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    Eric Risberg/Associated Press

    There was a time when it appeared as if the Golden State Warriors' dynasty was never going to happen when they were down 2-1 in the second round of the 2015 playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies before they won any of their three titles in a four-year stretch.

    Warriors fans might have to thank Tiger Woods for sparking the championship runs.

    During an appearance on the Huddle & Flow podcast (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports), Stephen Curry told a story of the time Woods called him and gave quite the motivational speech:

    "We've talked a couple times. He actually called me out of the blue back in 2015 during our playoff run—in the second round against [the] Memphis [Grizzlies]. We were down [two games to one] and my PR director for the Warriors said, 'Hey, if this Florida number calls, you might want to answer it.' I was like, 'All right.'

    "[Tiger] called me about an hour later and it was the biggest pep talk of all time—just out of the blue. He spoke some life into our comeback during that round. I said, 'I'm ready for it. I know we're gonna get it done.' And he dropped the mic at the end of the call, he was like, 'Prove it,' and then just hung up [laughter].

    "It don't get no better than that. He lit the fire under me for sure."

    Something Woods said must have worked because, as Shiller noted, Curry averaged 21.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals a night during the first three games prior to the phone call and 27.7 points, 6.7 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals a night in the next three games after the call.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The rest is history, as the Warriors won the series and the 2015 title, which was their first of five straight appearances in the NBA Finals.

    Related

      Steph Reveals Incredible Tiger Woods Story from 2015 Phone Call

      Steph Reveals Incredible Tiger Woods Story from 2015 Phone Call
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Steph Reveals Incredible Tiger Woods Story from 2015 Phone Call

      RSN
      via RSN

      Report: Celtics Seeking Wing, Big-Man Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline

      Report: Celtics Seeking Wing, Big-Man Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Celtics Seeking Wing, Big-Man Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Raptors Among Teams Interested in Drummond

      Report: Raptors Among Teams Interested in Drummond
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Raptors Among Teams Interested in Drummond

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Re-Drafting 2020 NBA Class ⏪

      LaMelo goes No. 1 overall in our redraft. See which prospect @Jonwass has your squad taking 📲

      Re-Drafting 2020 NBA Class ⏪
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Re-Drafting 2020 NBA Class ⏪

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report