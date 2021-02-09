Buccaneers Parade 2021: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Livestream and More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their 2020 Stanley Cup win with a boat parade, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be doing the same following their own championship.

The Bucs, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to claim Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, will take part in a public celebration honoring the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy, per Charlie Frago of the Tampa Bay Times.

Here's a look at the details.

Route: Hillsborough River in Tampa

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Television: NFL Network has been the nationally televised parade home in past years, including for the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win last February.

Livestream Options: Buccaneers, city of Tampa and Hillsborough County social media accounts

WFLA 8 noted that the parade will be a "socially distanced event" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The area is already under an executive order that requires face masks outdoors.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Rick Stroud, Josh Fiallo and Frago of the Tampa Bay Times, "Fans will be able to watch along the Riverwalk, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Curtis Hixon Park and other waterside spots." The start and end points of the parade are to be determined.

The Times noted the event was put together quickly because some players and coaches will be leaving Tampa this week.

The Bucs' championship hopes looked dire following a 7-5 start, but they closed with four straight regular-season wins and averaged 30.8 points in the playoffs en route to beating three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP in the process, completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

The 43-year-old quarterback, who entered the NFL in 2000 as a sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, finished the season, including the playoffs, with 54 total touchdowns (50 passing, four rushing).