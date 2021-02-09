    Celtics Rumors: Boston Seeking Wing, Big-Man Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, looks to shoot as Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
    Ralph Freso/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics may shuffle their roster ahead of this season's NBA trade deadline. 

    According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, "league sources have long said Boston is searching for upgrades to bolster its wing and big-man position." He added that "multiple executives around the league" believe the Celtics are "up to something."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA odds: Celtics vs. Jazz prediction, odds, pick, and more

      NBA odds: Celtics vs. Jazz prediction, odds, pick, and more
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      NBA odds: Celtics vs. Jazz prediction, odds, pick, and more

      Noam Bernstein
      via ClutchPoints

      Heat's Avery Bradley on COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I was really nervous'

      Heat's Avery Bradley on COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I was really nervous'
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Heat's Avery Bradley on COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I was really nervous'

      Boston.com
      via Boston.com

      Lakers May Face $100M Tax Bill

      LA needs to cut costs, but where? @EricPincus details where the team can scale back and keep LeBron, AD happy 📲

      Lakers May Face $100M Tax Bill
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers May Face $100M Tax Bill

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: 2021 ASG Expected to Be Like 'Mini-Bubble'

      Report: 2021 ASG Expected to Be Like 'Mini-Bubble'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: 2021 ASG Expected to Be Like 'Mini-Bubble'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report