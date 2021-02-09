Celtics Rumors: Boston Seeking Wing, Big-Man Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics may shuffle their roster ahead of this season's NBA trade deadline.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, "league sources have long said Boston is searching for upgrades to bolster its wing and big-man position." He added that "multiple executives around the league" believe the Celtics are "up to something."

