T-Wolves' Malik Beasley Sentenced to 120 Days at Workhouse After October Arrest

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been sentenced to 120 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse stemming from his October arrest.

Beasley's attorney Steve Haney said in a statement that his client will be allowed to serve his sentence, which also includes options for work release or home confinement, at the conclusion of the 2020-21 NBA season:

Beasley was charged with threats of violence and drug possession when pointing a hunting rifle at a family that was house hunting near his home in Minneapolis.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the Plymouth Police Department said in a statement that officers were called to Beasley's residence by reporting individuals who said a "suspect walked up to their vehicle, tapped on the vehicle window, pointed a gun at them and advised them to get off of the property."

Haney confirmed to Schlabach in December that Beasley issued a guilty plea to the charge of threats of violence. His felony drug charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal, and the felony threat of violence charge can be reduced to a misdemeanor if he successfully completes his probation.

Beasley is in his first full season with the Timberwolves. The 24-year-old was traded to Minnesota by the Denver Nuggets in February 2020. He has started each of the team's 24 games so far this season.