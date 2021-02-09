    Mets Rumors: Jonathan Villar, NYM Agree to $3.55M Contract

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Toronto Blue Jays' Jonathan Villar (20) fields a grounder by Philadelphia Phillies Phil Gosselin during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

    The New York Mets reportedly bolstered their bench Tuesday by signing free-agent infielder Jonathan Villar.

    According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, it's a one-year, $3.55 million contract with incentives.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

