Mets Rumors: Jonathan Villar, NYM Agree to $3.55M Contract

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly bolstered their bench Tuesday by signing free-agent infielder Jonathan Villar.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, it's a one-year, $3.55 million contract with incentives.

