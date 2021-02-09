    Lakers' LeBron James on Retirement: 'The Game Will Let Me Know When It's Time'

    Mike Chiari
February 9, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James addressed the subject of retirement Monday and when he intends to step away from the game of basketball. 

    While speaking with the media after L.A.'s 119-112 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, James insisted he had no set timeline in mind with regard to retirement (beginning at the 7-minute mark):

    "I don't know how long I'm going to play the game. I don't know how much more I'll be able to give to the game. The way I feel right now, we'll see what happens. But I have no timetable on it. I have no year of, 'OK, do I want to play until 30-this or 40-that?' The game will let me know when it's time, and we'll figure it out then."

    Even at the age of 36, LeBron continues to play as well as ever, leading the Lakers to a championship last season and establishing himself as a leading MVP candidate this season with 25.6 points, 8.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.

         

