Report: Washington Football Team's Cheerleading Program Paused Amid NFL Probe

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team reportedly put its cheerleading program on pause and plans on rebranding it amid an NFL investigation.

WUSA9's Darren Haynes reported the news Monday, noting the team plans to bring in an outside consultant to assist in changes to the program. What's more, cheerleading director Jamilla Keene was reportedly removed from her position, although it is not known if that is directly related to the investigation.

As Haynes pointed out, this comes after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said attorney Beth Wilkinson is "nearing the completion" of an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within the organization.

In July, the Washington Post reported on 15 former female employees who said they were sexually harassed and abused while working for the team. While Washington started an investigation, the NFL took over in August.

"While I was unaware of these allegations until they surfaced in the media, I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization," Washington owner Dan Snyder said in a statement in August, per Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated. "Even before today's article, I have begun taking any and all steps necessary to ensure that the Washington Football Team is an organization that is diverse, inclusive and respectful of all."

Three employees, including director of pro personnel Alex Santos, either resigned or were fired after they were named in allegations.