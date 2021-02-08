    NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Frustrated by Lack of Available Impact Players

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 9, 2021

    The court floor and league logo are shown after Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    As the NBA trade deadline nears, NBA teams are reportedly unenthused about the players who are available.

    "When you talk to teams right now, there's a little frustration out there that there may not be a lot of real significant impact players available between now and the trade deadline," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said (3:00 mark).

    Some of the biggest potential deals of the NBA season have already taken place—like the one that sent a disgruntled James Harden out of Houston and to the Brooklyn Nets, or ones that moved other perennial stars including Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday.

    ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Saturday that "league insiders expect the next few months to be relatively light from a transaction standpoint."

    Per Bontemps, most of the league's stars have all moved within the last season-and-a-half—Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward are among players who have swapped jerseys at some point since the 2019 offseason.

    As for the others, Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a major extension.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Even though the Wizards are near the bottom of the league yet again after two losing seasons, Bradley Beal "wants to remain in Washington and has not indicated he prefers to be traded," according to Shams Charania and Fred Katz of The Athletic.

    While all of that doesn't have the makings of a busy trade season, Wojnarowski proposed one potential trade chip for the Cleveland Cavaliers—Kevin Love.

    Love is reportedly nearing a return from a calf injury that has limited him to just two games this season, but he's proved to be a strong piece for Cleveland when healthy, averaging at least 17.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game through the last three seasons.

    While he has a hefty contract—nearly $60 million over the next two seasons before free agency in 2023, per Spotrac—Wojnarowski proposed that he could be one of the biggest names circulating as the March 25 deadline approaches.

    Related

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      We have a new No. 1 team...the Utah Jazz. See where your squad ranks this week 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      KG Praises Current NBA Stars

      Garnett tells NY Times why players from 20 years ago couldn't play in today's NBA: 'You'll get dropped!' 👀📲

      KG Praises Current NBA Stars
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KG Praises Current NBA Stars

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐

      Sources tell B/R there's 'a portion of Raptors personnel' that believes the franchise should move on from their 'beloved All-Star.'

      Read the latest from our insider 📲

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Pacers Asst. Resigns from Job

      Bill Bayno has left the organization, citing mental health issues after the loss of both his parents (Woj)

      Pacers Asst. Resigns from Job
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pacers Asst. Resigns from Job

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report