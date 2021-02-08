    Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Panthers Not Seen as 'Serious Bidders' for Eagles QB

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Carson Wentz appears to be on his way out from the Philadelphia Eagles, but don't expect the Carolina Panthers to win the bidding war. 

    Per The Athletic's Ben Standig, Joe Person and Zak Keefer, "league sources don't view the Panthers as serious bidders for the 28-year-old Wentz."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

