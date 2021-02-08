    Raiders Trade Rumors: Derek Carr Not Available; LV Will Listen on Marcus Mariota

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021
    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warm up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders may trade a quarterback this offseason, but it reportedly will not be Derek Carr.

    Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote Monday: "While there were rumors floating around that the asking price for Carr was two first-round picks last week, I was told pretty emphatically that Carr isn't available." 

    However, Breer reported the Raiders are willing to listen to offers for backup signal-caller Marcus Mariota.

    While bigger names such as Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold could all be on the move via trades this offseason, Mariota would be a cheaper flier for a team hoping to help him rediscover his potential.

    The Tennessee Titans selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft following a brilliant collegiate career at Oregon. Mariota threw for more than 3,200 yards in 2016 and 2017 in Tennessee and can make plays with his legs either as a runner or by escaping pressure if the pocket breaks down.

    The Oregon played in only one game this season for the Raiders when Carr suffered an injury in the early going of a Dec. 17 divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mariota ran nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown while also going 17-of-28 for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception through the air.

    Las Vegas ultimately fell in overtime by three points, but he looked like a potential upgrade under center for handful of teams around the league.

    Mariota is only 27, should be relatively fresh after his limited playing time in 2020 and is under contract through the 2021 campaign. He could be a low-risk addition for a quarterback-needy team and is reportedly available this offseason.

