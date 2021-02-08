T.Y. Hilton on Possibly Returning to Colts as Free Agent: 'Gotta Work Both Ways'

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton isn't ruling out a return to the Indianapolis Colts as he prepares to become a free agent for the first time.

He told Josina Anderson on Monday that he thinks the Colts want him to return, and while he's "100 percent focused" on his free agency, he would stick around. He noted, however, that it's "gotta work both ways."

Hilton, a third-round pick by the Colts out of Florida International in 2012, earned four Pro Bowl selections in the middle of his career, but his production has slowed in recent years.

Hilton just finished the final season of a five-year, $65 million deal, and according to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, the next contract he signs is expected to be his last before retirement. But the 31-year-old may not be able to find a lucrative deal.

Per Holder, only two active receivers—Julio Jones and Larry Fitzgerald—signed multiyear contracts worth more than $10 million annually after age 30. A.J. Green, 32, received the franchise tag from the Cincinnati Bengals last season, giving him roughly $18 million in base salary.

An injury-plagued 2019 limited Hilton to a career-low 10 games. In 2020, he posted 762 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions. He has found the end zone 50 times and recorded 9,360 receiving yards in nine years with the Colts.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said last month that he's hoping this isn't the end of the road for Hilton and the franchise.

"When all is said and done, I'm really hoping that we can work something out," Irsay said, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. "We're a better football team with T.Y. and we love him as a legacy player and as a present player."