    Houston DL Chidozie Nwankwo Suspended After Arrest on Assault Charge

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    A detail view of the Houston logo is seen during an Syracuse University at University of Houston NCAA softball game, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
    Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

    The Houston football program has suspended freshman defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo after he was charged with assault/impeding breathing, per ABC13.com.

    "We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Chidozie Nwankwo," the Houston athletic department said in a statement. "He has been suspended from the Houston football program, pending further information. We will have no further comment regarding this specific case."

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

