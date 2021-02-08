Houston DL Chidozie Nwankwo Suspended After Arrest on Assault Charge

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

The Houston football program has suspended freshman defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo after he was charged with assault/impeding breathing, per ABC13.com.

"We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Chidozie Nwankwo," the Houston athletic department said in a statement. "He has been suspended from the Houston football program, pending further information. We will have no further comment regarding this specific case."

