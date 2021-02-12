Finn Balor Shoots on NXT, Bullet Club, Potential WWE WrestleMania 37 Match, More

5 of 8

Returning to NXT in October 2019 was arguably the best thing that could have happened to Balor.

His career was at a crossroads on the main roster and going back to where it all began for him was going to further solidify him as the top-tier talent fans always knew he was.

Balor was last seen on the main roster at SummerSlam 2019 when he was squashed by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. It wasn't until late January this year that he did anything related to Raw and SmackDown again, when he performed at the Superstar Spectacle event, which also marked his ThunderDome debut.

There was never any timetable for how long he'd be in NXT when he originally went back, but he's been enjoying the ride and has no intentions of leaving again any time soon, despite previous talk of a return to Raw or SmackDown.

"The initial thought process was we'll go to NXT, see how it works out, and it might be three months, it might be six months, there's no real plan," Balor said. "I know there's been discussion back and forth a couple of times about whether I should go back to Raw or SmackDown, but for me, I'm very happy in NXT and I'm willing to give my heart and soul in NXT as long as there's a position there for me.

"Nothing's been concrete and there's been no set time frame on anything. It was more like, 'Finn, would you like to be a part of NXT?' 'Absolutely.' NXT is a part of me and I want to be there. As long as there's a position there for me, I'm very grateful for it.”

Balor signed with WWE in the summer of 2014 and was main roster ready from the get-go, hence why it surprised fans to see him stay in NXT for as long as he did.

"It definitely grew to be a lot longer than I had been led to believe at the time," he said. "There was certainly a hunger for me to outgrow NXT at that period in my life, and I wanted the challenge of Raw and SmackDown, and I wanted to be on Royal Rumble and Survivor Series and WrestleMania.

"There was more of an anxiety to move to the next level and push harder and move to what I perceived as a step too far in regards to going to Raw or going to SmackDown.

"Now, I feel very different in the sense because NXT has grown so much, and it really is an established brand. Also, I've checked all the boxes of the things I've wanted to do in my career. This is really something I can put my heart into. It's something I'm passionate about.

"I don't have that urgency or that need to move to that next level. NXT, Raw and SmackDown are all on the same level right now in my view. People may see that differently, but the way I see it, I get challenged even more at NXT because of the variety of opponents.

"I definitely don't have that urgency to move to Raw or SmackDown right now. I'm very much committed to what I'm doing right now in NXT."