Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Review, Fantasy Stats, and Highlights

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

NFL fans have become accustomed to watching Tom Brady win Super Bowls. He won his seventh Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night, but this time, it was different. Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to cap his first season with the franchise.

Brady now joins Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks to start and win Super Bowls with two different teams.

Super Bowl LV was a memorable one, but not for the same reasons as last year's edition of the championship game. The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers played a nail-biter that featured a furious comeback by Mahomes and Kansas City in the second half.

Sunday's game was all about the Buccaneers, as head coach Bruce Arians, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles put on an absolute master class on coaching dominance.

Leftwich's game plan helped put 31 points on the board, while Bowles help Kansas City—the No. 6 scoring team in the regular season—without a touchdown. Of course, the Buccaneers couldn't have won without the performances of several key players—including Brady, who was named Super Bowl MVP.

Here, we'll examine some of the top fantasy performers from Super Bowl LV and take a look back at some of the key stats and highlights of the game.

Super Bowl LV Top Fantasy Performers



Tampa Bay Buccaneers



QB Tom Brady: 201 passing yards, 3 TDs

RB Leonard Fournette: 89 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 4 receptions, 46 receiving yards

WR Antonio Brown: 5 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD

TE Rob Gronkowski: 6 receptions, 67 yards, 2 TDs

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes: 270 passing yards, 33 rushing yards, 2 INTs

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 64 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 23 receiving yards

WR Tyreek Hill: 7 receptions, 73 yards

TE Travis Kelce: 10 receptions, 133 yards

Recap and Highlights

After both teams traded punts to start the game, Kansas City opened the scoring with a field goal on their second possession. The Chiefs' three-point lead quickly dissipated, though, as Brady led the Buccaneers on an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Kansas City went three-and-out on its next possession but managed to hold the Buccaneers out of the end on theirs.

A stiff goal-line stand kept running back Ronald Jones II from finding paydirt and kept the Buccaneers lead at just four points.

Unfortunately, this stand was one of the last highlights Kansas City would produce during the game. The Chiefs added another field goal before halftime, but a second Gronkowski touchdown catch and a scoring grab by Antonio Brown gave the Buccaneers a 21-6 lead at intermission.

Bowles' defense took over in the second half, holding Mahomes and the Chiefs to just three points in the final two quarters. Mahomes was regularly under pressure from the likes of Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh and never found a comfort zone under center.

Kansas City's final points came on the opening play of the third quarter. Mahomes threw an interception on the second drive of the quarter, and a Buccaneers-themed landslide ensured.

Leonard Fournette rushed for a 27yard touchdown on the ensuing drive. This gave Tampa a 28-3 lead that was extended by a Ryan Succop field goal just before the end of quarter No. 3.

Neither team scored in the final period, but the Buccaneers did produce a couple of highlight plays. Suh and Cam Gill combined for a huge sack of Mahomes with just over five minutes remaining that set up a 3rd-and-33 from the 50-yard line.

"I thought he was pushing the pocket all night," Bowles said of Suh, per Buccaneers staff writer Carmen Vitali.

On Kansas City's final possession, Mahomes was intercepted by linebacker Devin White to seal the game for good.

A few short plays later, Brady officially put the game to bed with the ball in his hands and his knee on the turf.

Notable Stats

0: The number of touchdowns scored by Kansas City on Sunday.

3: The number of Super Bowl teams that have been held without a touchdown.

2: Interceptions thrown by Mahomes, who had only six all year coming into Super Bowl LV.

3: The number of times Mahomes was sacked.

3: The number of passing touchdowns for Brady, all of which came in the first half.

5.1: The yards-per-play average of Kansas City's offense, which averaged 6.3 in the regular season.

7: The number of Super Bowl championships Brady no owns.

6: The number of Super Bowl titles the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots each have. No team has more.

And while not an official stat, here's one we'll leave you with that exemplifies just how much of a challenge Mahomes and the Chiefs faced on Sunday:

The good news for Kansas City is that they have the pieces to make another Super Bowl run in 2021. The bad news might be that so do the Buccaneers. For both teams and for the rest of the NFL, it's now on to the offseason!