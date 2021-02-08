Bucs WR John Franklin III Is 1st 'Last Chance U' Alum to Win a Super Bowl

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl win Sunday was a big one for fans of Last Chance U, as season one star John Franklin III earned himself a ring in the process:

Franklin was a quarterback at East Mississippi Community College in 2015 and a major storyline during the docu-series' first season after transferring to the school from Florida State. He went on to play for Auburn and Florida Atlantic, although he never found much success under center.

His athleticism was enough to get a chance with the Chicago Bears as a defensive back, eventually ending up with the Buccaneers practice squad in 2019 while moving to receiver. He appeared in one game last year, rushing for 11 yards on a single attempt.

The 27-year-old spent the 2020 season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL, but he is still a member of the Bucs as they made a run to a championship behind Tom Brady and a terrifying defense.