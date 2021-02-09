Ranking MLB Players Primed for Home Run Surge in 2021

0 of 11

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

With today's focus on launch angle and power production, there is more pressure than ever on MLB players to drive the ball out of the ballpark.

On Monday, Eno Sarris and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Major League Baseball is taking steps to deaden the ball in an effort to counter the recent power spike. But don't expect a dramatic change—the long ball is not going anywhere.

There are plenty of established sluggers, but we wanted to focus on those who have not yet made their marks as prolific power hitters.

Ahead we've highlighted 10 players who have never reached 20 home runs in a single season but could be poised to take a prominent position on the homer leaderboard in 2021.

Players were selected based on minor league track records, big league production and projected playing time, and they were ranked by my own home run total predictions.

Let's start with some honorable mentions.