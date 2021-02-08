Patriots' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New England Patriots enter the offseason with a lot of available cap space. But they also have a lot of decisions they need to make, and there are potentially a lot of moves on the horizon after their 11-year streak of reaching the playoffs ended in 2020.

According to Over the Cap, the Patriots are projected to have $63 million of cap space (assuming a salary cap of $180 million, which hasn't been set yet), so they have plenty of flexibility to make additions to their roster via free agency. However, if New England wants to spend a lot to bring in some top players, that available cap space could quickly start to drop.

So, perhaps the Pats will want to clear even more cap space with some moves ahead of free agency. Then, they could potentially bring in even more players to try to quickly turn things around in 2021 and possibly avoid a total rebuild for the franchise.

Here's a look at several players who New England could potentially consider cutting this offseason.