Raiders' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders head into the offseason needing to clear some salary cap space if they want to add to their roster ahead of the 2021 season. However, it may not take many moves for them to be in a better financial spot, as they're in a more manageable position than some of the NFL's other teams.

Over the Cap is currently projecting the Raiders to be $6.2 million over the cap for the 2021 season (assuming a salary cap of $180 million, which hasn't yet been set). So, Las Vegas could drop below the cap by getting rid of several players on its roster who have high salaries for next season.

Each of the past two seasons, the Raiders started strong and were in the thick of the playoff race, but they ended up missing the postseason each time. That's why this is an important offseason for them as they look to make the necessary moves to get back into the playoffs soon.

Here's a look at several players who Las Vegas could consider cutting this offseason to help it clear salary cap and to put itself in position to potentially make some moves during free agency.