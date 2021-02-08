Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Super Bowl 55 Loss: 'We Can't Let This Define Us'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tried to place a 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into some much needed context on Sunday night.

After the NFL's No. 1 offense failed to score a touchdown and the reigning champions were dethroned, Mahomes looked to the future of one of the league's top teams.

"It hurts right now," Mahomes told reporters. "It hurts a lot, but we're going to continue to get better. … We can't let this define us. We have to be even better next year to hopefully be in this game again."

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said it was a bad day for the Chiefs to have a bad day, which pretty much sums up how the game went for them.

Mahomes completed just 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while taking three sacks. The offensive line was the most notable weakness for K.C. as Tampa Bay's defense kept breaking through to put pressure on the QB.

The Bucs pressured Mahomes 29 times, setting a Super Bowl record as the all-world passer struggled to create enough time for his receivers to get open.

Fortunately, there's plenty of time for Mahomes, Reid and the rest of the team to prove Sunday was more of a fluke than an honest representation of what the Chiefs can do.

Mahomes is under contract until 2032, tight end Travis Kelce is sticking around through 2026, wideout Tyreek Hill won't become a free agent until 2023 and tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire just finished his rookie season. The nucleus of Kansas City's roster will remain in tact long enough to show they're capable of building a dynasty.

Plenty of teams have seen their dream seasons cut down by Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are no different in that regard. Fighting their way back to reclaim the Lombari Trophy, however, would show way more than Sunday's loss did.