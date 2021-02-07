Bettor Wins $45K After $3K Wager on Patrick Mahomes Having 0 TDs in Super Bowl

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Frankly, if someone is, let's say, bold enough to gamble that Patrick Mahomes won't throw a single touchdown in the Super Bowl, he or she deserves a hefty payday.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, a gambler bet $3,000 that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wouldn't throw a touchdown in Sunday's game and won $45,000 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense turned in a dominant performance.

Not only did Mahomes fail to throw a touchdown, the Chiefs failed to find the end zone a single time throughout the 31-9 loss.

The bettor was surely sweating when Kansas City drove to the Tampa Bay 10-yard line on its final possession of the game, but Devin White intercepted a pass in the end zone. There were also multiple throws that could have been caught for touchdowns, but Mahomes did not receive much help in the blowout loss.

Tampa Bay's defense also deserves an immense amount of credit for holding arguably the best quarterback in the league to zero touchdowns.

It's credit at least one bettor will surely be happy to dish out.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.