    Patrick Mahomes Tweets Chiefs 'Will Be Back' After Super Bowl Loss to Bucs

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 8, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the locker room following NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

    After the game, Mahomes sent the following tweet expressing confidence about Kansas City's championship future despite the loss:

    Defensive tackle Chris Jones (among others) expressed similar sentiments:

    Per ESPN Stats and Info, Mahomes was pressured on 29-of-56 dropbacks, the most in Super Bowl history (h/t Mina Kimes). The Chiefs' offensive line ultimately faltered against a dominant Tampa Bay front seven, especially without left tackle Eric Fisher, who suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship Game and missed Sunday's action.

    As such, Mahomes scrambled for his life for much of the game, completing just 26-of-49 passes for 270 passing yards and two interceptions. Sunday marked the first NFL game in Mahomes' career that finished without a Chief touchdown. It was also the first time Mahomes had lost a game by double digits in the pros.

    The future is bright in Kansas City with Mahomes, though, as he has made three AFC Championship Games, won two AFC titles and earned a Super Bowl title last year. He's also the owner of an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl MVP.

