Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them Before Dodgers Contract

Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them Before Dodgers ContractFebruary 8, 2021
Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer chose the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Mets in one of the Major League Baseball offseason's biggest moves, signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the defending World Series champions.
Before the announcement, links selling Mets merchandise appeared on Bauer's website, as Charles Curtis of For the Win noted. That included a signed Mets hat:
"And some Internet sleuths started seeing some strange stuff popping up on Bauer’s personal site—a signed Mets hat giveaway, a reference to New York, and a lot more. There was also a signed Dodgers hat...but Mets fans were buzzing about the possibility Bauer would join the franchise," Curtis wrote.
Bauer ended up announcing his move to L.A. on Friday. Two days later, he issued a lengthy apology to Mets fans with promises to donate tens of thousands of dollars to New York-based charities:
the phone with my representation team trying to figure that out. I wasn’t on social media or my website, as my marketing and digital team was managing both at the time, so I didn’t see what happened until after the fact. I’ve taken some time over the last two days to figure it
be prepared for a moment that could materialize very quickly, we had uploaded many of those to my website on the back-end. The plan was not to have those pages live until a decision had been made, which is obviously not what happened. That was the first mistake. The plan was to
discovered and began to spread on social media. The resulting confusion is understandable and regrettable. My intention was never to mislead your fan base, nor was it to troll you in any way. I had a fantastic time engaging with fans from many teams over the last few months and
for the errors above. It was an embarrassing and emotional moment for me. For those of you who entered the giveaway, you will be entered into a raffle for game tickets next time the Dodgers play the Mets (and fans are able to be in stadium). I will also be donating $10,000 each
Bauer and the Dodgers are set to begin their 2021 season on April 1 at the Colorado Rockies.
