Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them Before Dodgers Contract

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer chose the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Mets in one of the Major League Baseball offseason's biggest moves, signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the defending World Series champions.

Before the announcement, links selling Mets merchandise appeared on Bauer's website, as Charles Curtis of For the Win noted. That included a signed Mets hat:

"And some Internet sleuths started seeing some strange stuff popping up on Bauer’s personal site—a signed Mets hat giveaway, a reference to New York, and a lot more. There was also a signed Dodgers hat...but Mets fans were buzzing about the possibility Bauer would join the franchise," Curtis wrote.

Bauer ended up announcing his move to L.A. on Friday. Two days later, he issued a lengthy apology to Mets fans with promises to donate tens of thousands of dollars to New York-based charities:

Bauer and the Dodgers are set to begin their 2021 season on April 1 at the Colorado Rockies.