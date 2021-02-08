Jets' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Jets' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free AgencyFebruary 8, 2021
It's not clear what the salary cap will be for the 2021 NFL season, but some teams are clearly in better financial positions than others. One of the teams that should be in a good spot are the New York Jets, who could be active in free agency once they are able to begin negotiating with players on March 15.
Over The Cap projects the Jets to have nearly $68 million in available cap space (assuming a salary cap of $180 million), which would be the third-most in the NFL.
New York could already be in position to sign some top free agents without making any roster moves. But if the Jets have some players they want to cut ties with who also have large salaries, they could release them to add more cap space and gain even more financial flexibility.
Here's a look at several players New York could consider cutting this offseason.
Henry Anderson, DE
Henry Anderson has only one year left on his contract, but he's set to make $8.2 million during the 2021 season. And considering the defensive end hasn't made much of an impact in recent years, that could be money better spent elsewhere for the Jets.
After getting traded from the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2018 season, the 29-year-old had seven sacks in 16 games in his first season with the Jets. However, over the past two seasons, he has only 1.5 sacks in 29 games. He had 42 tackles in 16 games in 2020, but he had only 0.5 sacks.
It seems likely the Jets would let go of Anderson when his contract expires at the end of the 2021 season. But if they are trying to get younger and build a defense that can be strong for the future, it could be more beneficial to cut ties with him now, as it would not only clear salary off the books but also give a young player the opportunity for more time on the field.
New York could fill the void left by Anderson's departure with a free agent or a player it acquires during the 2021 NFL draft, which may also lead to better production for its pass rush. So it wouldn't be surprising to see the Jets release him this offseason.
Alex Lewis, OG/Greg Van Roten, OG
Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten were both starters on the Jets offensive line during the 2020 season. The latter started 13 games, while the former made nine starts.
However, it could be better for New York to release one or both considering it may be looking to upgrade its interior offensive line this offseason.
Although Lewis was the lone offensive lineman from 2019 to return as a starter last season, he missed six games because of non-injury issues. He's set to make $5.1 million in 2021, when he will be 29, and he's under contract for two more seasons.
According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the Jets "weren't pleased" with Van Roten's production in 2020, his first season in New York after spending the previous three years with the Carolina Panthers. He's set to make $3.4 million next season, and the soon-to-be 31-year-old is under contract for two more years.
Lewis and Van Roten may not be the long-term answers at the guard spots for the Jets. If they think they can upgrade the positions this offseason, it may be beneficial to cut ties with either or both men so they are not paying out a considerable amount to serve as a backup.
George Fant, OT
The Jets own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and there are a few options for them to consider with the selection. One player who will be available is Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who is the top offensive lineman in this year's draft class.
If New York opted to draft Sewell, it would have a pair of young tackles to build around after it selected Mekhi Becton in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. That could also make Fant expendable, as the Jets likely wouldn't want to pay him $8 million to serve as a backup in 2021 and then even more in the final year of his contract in 2022.
Fant started 14 games for New York this past season. He will be 29 at the start of the 2021 campaign, and it may not be the worst option for the Jets to keep him and start him at right tackle again next season. If they decide they want to draft a player other than Sewell with the No. 2 pick (such as a quarterback or Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith), then they would likely want to hold on to Fant.
However, if New York wants to be set at the tackles for the long term by pairing Sewell with Becton, it could release Fant and use that extra cap space to address another hole on its roster.