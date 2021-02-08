Jets' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

It's not clear what the salary cap will be for the 2021 NFL season, but some teams are clearly in better financial positions than others. One of the teams that should be in a good spot are the New York Jets, who could be active in free agency once they are able to begin negotiating with players on March 15.

Over The Cap projects the Jets to have nearly $68 million in available cap space (assuming a salary cap of $180 million), which would be the third-most in the NFL.

New York could already be in position to sign some top free agents without making any roster moves. But if the Jets have some players they want to cut ties with who also have large salaries, they could release them to add more cap space and gain even more financial flexibility.

Here's a look at several players New York could consider cutting this offseason.