ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies at Age 58

ESPN announced veteran reporter Pedro Gomez died Sunday.

"Pedro was far more than a media personality," the Gomez family said. "He was a dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids' biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon."

The 58-year-old was a fixture across various ESPN programs, most regularly appearing on SportsCenter to deliver on-site reporting or an interview with a star athlete.

ESPN noted Gomez was a native of Miami, his parents having traveled from Cuba shortly before his birth. While working for the network, he visited his family's homeland in 2016 when the Tampa Bay Rays played the Cuban national team.

Gomez joined ESPN in 2003, having previously worked at the Arizona Republic. He also had stops at the Sacramento Bee, San Jose Mercury News, Miami Herald, San Diego Union and Miami News.