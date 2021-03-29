Larry Nance Jr. Ruled out for Cavaliers vs. Jazz with Illness

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss Monday's game against the Utah Jazz due to a non-COVID-19 illness, according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune.

When Nance has been on the floor, this has been the strongest season of his NBA career. He entered Sunday averaging 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists while also ranking among the NBA's leaders in steals per game (1.8).

Staying on the floor has been Nance's biggest issue. He missed time earlier this season with a wrist injury and then subsequently sat out more than a month after fracturing his finger in February.

Including Monday night's contest, he has missed 18 of the Cavaliers' 47 games to date.

Kevin Love would typically receive more minutes with Nance out of the lineup, but Love is out with a calf injury, so look for Dean Wade to see more time.