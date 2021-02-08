D'Angelo Russell Ruled Out for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Due to Leg Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced guard D'Angelo Russell was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with left leg soreness.

The 24-year-old, who already missed time with a quad issue earlier this season, played 45 games in 2019-20 and 48 games in 2017-18.

When healthy, Russell is one of Minnesota's best playmakers who can hit from the outside, attack the lane off the bounce and facilitate for his teammates. He is averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season.

If the Ohio State product is sidelined for longer, look for the Timberwolves to turn to multiple options in the backcourt. Ricky Rubio and Jaylen Nowell can handle the ball as point guards, while Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards can split minutes at the shooting guard spot.

Still, the Timberwolves are far more dangerous when Russell is healthy and on the court.