    D'Angelo Russell Ruled Out for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Due to Leg Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Timberwolves announced guard D'Angelo Russell was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with left leg soreness.

    The 24-year-old, who already missed time with a quad issue earlier this season, played 45 games in 2019-20 and 48 games in 2017-18.

    When healthy, Russell is one of Minnesota's best playmakers who can hit from the outside, attack the lane off the bounce and facilitate for his teammates. He is averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season.

    If the Ohio State product is sidelined for longer, look for the Timberwolves to turn to multiple options in the backcourt. Ricky Rubio and Jaylen Nowell can handle the ball as point guards, while Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards can split minutes at the shooting guard spot.

    Still, the Timberwolves are far more dangerous when Russell is healthy and on the court.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Game Preview #24: Wolves at Mavs

      Game Preview #24: Wolves at Mavs
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Game Preview #24: Wolves at Mavs

      Canis Hoopus
      via Canis Hoopus

      Pacers Asst. Resigns from Job

      Bill Bayno has left the organization, citing mental health issues after the loss of both his parents (Woj)

      Pacers Asst. Resigns from Job
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pacers Asst. Resigns from Job

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      KG: ‘I Don’t Think Guys from 20 Years Ago Could Play in This Game’

      KG: ‘I Don’t Think Guys from 20 Years Ago Could Play in This Game’
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      KG: ‘I Don’t Think Guys from 20 Years Ago Could Play in This Game’

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐

      Sources tell B/R there's 'a portion of Raptors personnel' that believes the franchise should move on from their 'beloved All-Star.'

      Read the latest from our insider 📲

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report