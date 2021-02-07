Devin Booker, Suns Beat Jayson Tatum, Celtics as Jaylen Brown Sits with Injury

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

At their best, the Boston Celtics in recent years have preferred an egalitarian approach to scoring over a one-man show.

With his teammates struggling and Jaylen Brown out, Jayson Tatum did his best to keep the Celtics in the game, but it wasn't enough against a teamwide effort from the Phoenix Suns.

Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 19 points, and Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker both had double-doubles, leading the Suns to a 100-91 win over Boston on Sunday.

Five Suns players were in double figures, helping them overcome a frustrating offensive effort from Boston. The Celtics shot just 35.5 percent from the floor, and no player besides Tatum (23 points) had more than 14.

