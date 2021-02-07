    Devin Booker, Suns Beat Jayson Tatum, Celtics as Jaylen Brown Sits with Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is seen during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
    Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

    At their best, the Boston Celtics in recent years have preferred an egalitarian approach to scoring over a one-man show.

    With his teammates struggling and Jaylen Brown out, Jayson Tatum did his best to keep the Celtics in the game, but it wasn't enough against a teamwide effort from the Phoenix Suns.

    Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 19 points, and Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker both had double-doubles, leading the Suns to a 100-91 win over Boston on Sunday.

    Five Suns players were in double figures, helping them overcome a frustrating offensive effort from Boston. The Celtics shot just 35.5 percent from the floor, and no player besides Tatum (23 points) had more than 14.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

