Tom Brady Posts Super Bowl 55 Hype Video: 'Once More into the Fray'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady narrated a hype video ahead of the team's Super Bowl LV matchup with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

"In this journey, there's no final destination. There's only the next one," Brady said while preparing to play in his 10th Super Bowl. "In the pursuit of perfection, the only thing that counts is the journey itself. The pursuit itself and those who give their lives to it."

Brady signed with the Bucs in March after 20 years and six championships as a member of the New England Patriots.

Amazingly, he continued to perform at an elite level at age 43 while the other top quarterback from his era, Peyton Manning, was announced as a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection after the five-year wait period and other longtime counterparts like Drew Brees and Philip Rivers head toward retirement.

The University of Michigan product completed 65.7 percent of his throws for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while playing in all 16 regular-season games. He's added eight more scores (seven passing and one rushing) during the Buccaneers' playoff run.

Brady said it's possible he extends beyond his previous stated goal of playing until he's 45.

"Yes, definitely. I would definitely consider that," Brady told reporters Monday. "It's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is, you never know kind of when that moment is, just because it's a contact sport. There's a lot of training that goes into it. It has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

Quite simply, there's no football-based reason for Brady to hang up his cleats while he's still playing like one of the NFL's top five quarterbacks and his team is seriously competing for titles.

A victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday would only further bolster his case as the greatest football player in history, a label most believe he already owns.