Bettor Wagers $50 on Chiefs' Chad Henne to Win Super Bowl MVP; Would Pay $25K

After Chad Henne had one shining moment this postseason against the Cleveland Browns, one person is hoping the Kansas City Chiefs backup has another one in Super Bowl LV.

Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, a bettor can win $25,000 on a $50 bet for Henne to be named MVP of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the surface, it seems highly unlikely that Henne has a chance to even play. Patrick Mahomes took every offensive snap against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the game, silencing any concerns about his concussion and toe injury suffered in the AFC Divisional Round.

Digging deeper, though, there's a not-unrealistic chance Mahomes' toe can become a problem. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Chiefs star is "expected to see a foot specialist and will likely have surgery to repair his ailing toe" after the Super Bowl.

The Bucs have a dominant front four on the defensive line that sacked Aaron Rodgers five times in the NFC Championship Game. Kansas City is down three starters on the offensive line, with Kelechi Osemele, Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher out due to injuries.

Fisher is the new addition to that injured group after tearing his Achilles against the Bills. Mike Remmers, the Chiefs new starting left tackle, is best known for getting lit up by Von Miller in Super Bowl 50.

Henne completed six of his eight attempts for 66 yards with one interception after taking over for Mahomes in the AFC Divisional Round. The 11-year veteran had a 13-yard run on 3rd-and-14 to set up his five-yard completion to Tyreek Hill on fourth down to seal Kansas City's 22-17 win.

The odds of these things happening are certainly miniscule, but as the hashtag created by Mahomes after the Browns game says: HenneThing is possible.

